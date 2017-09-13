Police investigate International District homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Seattle’s International District.
Officers responded to reports of an injured woman the 900 block of South Jackson Street shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a severe head injury.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives are working to develop a suspect description.
The cause of death was not released.
