Police investigate International District homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Seattle’s International District.

Officers responded to reports of an injured woman the 900 block of South Jackson Street shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a severe head injury.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are working to develop a suspect description.

The cause of death was not released.

