Police: Couple dead in Olympia murder-suicide

Authorities say an adult child and his juvenile sibling fled from a home as their father shot their mother, and the father was later found dead in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The Thurston County Sheriff's Office in a news release Saturday says police responded to the home in Olympia at about 10 p.m. Friday after the 24-year-old caller reported his parents were fighting.



Authorities say dispatchers could hear yelling and possible gunfire.



Deputies spotted a woman motionless near the front door with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies rushed her to medical aid, but she was pronounced dead.



Authorities say a SWAT team entered the house and found a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man and woman were married and each 45 years old.



Names haven't been released.

