Burlington teen shot dead by 15-year-old, police say

A 16-year-old Burlington, Wash., boy is dead after a shooting late Thursday. Police believe a 15-year-old boy was the shooter.

Burlington Police responded to the Heritage Place Apartments around 11:30 p.m. after neighbors heard gunfire.

Officers found the teenager dead. He was shot multiple times.

Investigators believe the shooter was a 15-year-old Burlington boy. He was taken into custody at his home a short time later and booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention for investigation of second-degree murder.

Detectives are still looking for one other person of interest. At this time, they think the shooting happened during a fight. They say it's unclear if this was gang-related.

Anyone with information can call Burlington Police at (360) 755-0921.

© 2017 KING-TV