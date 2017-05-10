Police arrest Tacoma man who pulled pellet gun on pedestrians in South Seattle

Credit: Seattle Police Department

Seattle police have arrested 25-year-old Tacoma man who they say pulled a pellet gun on two people May 3rd on Rainier Ave.

According to police, a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman crossed Rainier Ave. at South Genesee St. in front of a black 2004 Volvo, which was stopped at the intersection. The light turned green as the victims were still crossing the street and the driver began yelling at them about their weight and sexual orientation. The victims shouted back and the suspect drove off.

A short time later, the victims encountered the car again at Rainier Avenue and S. Lucile St. Police say, a passenger in the car threw a bottle, hitting the male victim in the arm.

The victims caught up to the suspects at Rainier Ave. S. and S. Orcas St., where the car was stopped at a red light.

As they approached the car to take a photo of it, a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at them.

They snapped a photo of the suspect before the suspect drive away.

The 25-year-old suspect will be booked into the King County Jail for investigation of felony threats.

Detectives have talked with the driver of the Volvo who was not arrested.

