A little past 1 a.m. Gig Harbor police pulled over a man with a broken headlight.

The stop was routine, says Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey - until officers realized the suspect’s license was suspended and a warrant was out for his arrest.

Officers subsequently arrested the 23-year-old and contacted his family to retrieve his car.

But when the suspect's step-mother and three other men arrived, deputies quickly realized that the car they were driving was stolen. The driver of that car not only also had a warrant for his arrest, but attempted to lie to deputies about his identity.

Both drivers have since been arrested.

Commenting on this incident, Busey says that such incidents aren’t common.

“We've had had drunk drivers come pick up the car left by another drunk driver, but things like that only happen a few times a year. This though was pretty funny.”

