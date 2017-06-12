Police arrest Lynnwood man for setting church bus on fire

If viewing in the app, click here.
A Lynnwood man was arrested Monday for setting a church tour bus on fire overnight, damaging the church building right next to it.
Police say the 44-year-old man set the van on fire next to the Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, located at the 16800 block of 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows when a church bus explodes in Lynnwood. Arson suspect arrested by @LynnwoodPD. More video @ 4pm on KING 5. pic.twitter.com/xLX0uDAnwq— Jason Sillman (@jayman206) June 12, 2017
Police and fire crews responded to the church around 12:45 a.m. Monday. The man was spotted later, around 11:30 a.m., when a Lynnwood officer saw him walking on Highway 99, police said in a news release.
The officer recognized the suspect because he was wearing the same clothing as seen in surveillance footage.
Lynnwood police continue to investigate.
