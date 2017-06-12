KING
Police arrest Lynnwood man for setting church bus on fire

Bryce Newberry , KING 2:14 PM. PDT June 12, 2017

A Lynnwood man was arrested Monday for setting a church tour bus on fire overnight, damaging the church building right next to it. 

Police say the 44-year-old man set the van on fire next to the Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, located at the 16800 block of 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. 


Police and fire crews responded to the church around 12:45 a.m. Monday. The man was spotted later, around 11:30 a.m., when a Lynnwood officer saw him walking on Highway 99, police said in a news release. 

The officer recognized the suspect because he was wearing the same clothing as seen in surveillance footage. 

Lynnwood police continue to investigate. 

