Police arrest Lynnwood man for setting church bus on fire

If viewing in the app, click here.

A Lynnwood man was arrested Monday for setting a church tour bus on fire overnight, damaging the church building right next to it.

Police say the 44-year-old man set the van on fire next to the Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, located at the 16800 block of 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows when a church bus explodes in Lynnwood. Arson suspect arrested by @LynnwoodPD. More video @ 4pm on KING 5. pic.twitter.com/xLX0uDAnwq — Jason Sillman (@jayman206) June 12, 2017



Police and fire crews responded to the church around 12:45 a.m. Monday. The man was spotted later, around 11:30 a.m., when a Lynnwood officer saw him walking on Highway 99, police said in a news release.

The officer recognized the suspect because he was wearing the same clothing as seen in surveillance footage.

Lynnwood police continue to investigate.

© 2017 KING-TV