Pierce County detectives search for Parkland rape suspect

Detectives released a sketch of a Parkland rape suspect. Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding a sexual assault suspect.

A teenage girl told detectives the suspect raped her inside her Parkland home on July 30 and then fled.

She said she did not know the man but had seen him earlier that morning pacing back and forth on 132nd Street South while she was walking her dog.

Shortly after she arrived home, the suspect knocked on her door and forced his way inside when she answered.

The suspect is a black man in his 20’s or 30’s. He is about 6-foot with a medium build and a black goatee.

Leave a tip for detectives via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

© 2017 KING-TV