Online sex predator sting catches the same man it caught in 2015

Among the 20 men arrested within the last week as part of an online sting in Kitsap County was a Bremerton man who was arrested the last time the Washington State Patrol conducted the same sting in 2015.

As part of “Operation Net Nanny,” undercover detectives place online ads or answer them posing as someone else. In one case it was a fictitious 13-year-old boy seeking sex. In another, it was a fictitious mother looking for a man to have sex with her children. When the men seeking sex with children show up at the pre-arranged location they are arrested.

In a media release Tuesday following the conclusion of the operation, the Washington State Patrol announced 18 actual children, not fictitious, were identified as potential victims of sex abuse and eight of the suspects had access to children.

Since authorities began conducting the stings throughout the state in 2015, 135 people have been arrested and investigators identified 22 child victims.

In the state’s first Net Nanny, held in Kitsap County in August 2015, Nikolaus K. Matthews, 26, showed up drunk at a residence where he intended to have sex with an underage girl. Instead, he was arrested and later pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree rape of a child and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

In his latest case, Matthews made plans on Friday to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested when he went to the prearranged meeting place. Upon his arrest, Matthews claimed he knew it was a sting, but said he wanted to get help for his alcoholism, according to court documents. He was charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with attempted second-degree rape of a child.

Also arrested as part of the sting was Boyd L. Carter, 41, of Silverdale, a Bremerton High School PTA officer who was charged with attempted second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The other men arrested as part of the sting are:

Seth J. Curran, 30, Seattle

Christopher R. Johnson, 38, Bremerton

Logan C. Kaseno, 28, Port Orchard

Timothy C. Crow, 55, Port Gamble

Jerry B. Stock II 28, Port Orchard

Gerald S. Complita, 57, Olalla

Brandon J. Lum, 29, Carson

Jeremy K. Ziesing, 39, Orting

Kryan J. Lien, 49, Silverdale

Roderick A. Rigmaiden, 20, Renton

Steven A. Pemberton, 36, Silverdale

Anthony J. Budd, 30, Shelton

Jainend Kumar, 50, Puyallup

Michael A. Feola, 44, Silverdale

Jacob W. Schaefer, 44, Olalla

Anthony D. Diorio, 57, Bremerton

Teren N.T. Lee, 34, Bremerton

Norman W. Pauley Jr., 45, Kent, Washington

