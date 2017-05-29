One dead, one critical after hit-and-run at Grays Harbor County campground

A truck similar to this one was involved in a deadly hit and run at the Donkey Creek Campground near Hoquiam, Wash,, May 27, 2017. (Credit: Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office).

One man was killed and another was injured after a pickup truck driver backed into them at a Grays Harbor County campground early Saturday morning. Sheriff's deputies were still looking for the driver and vehicle Monday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. north of Hoquiam at the Donkey Creek Campgrounds in Humptulips, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office confirms the truck was seen being driven recklessly, including doing doughnuts on the gravel. Some campers wanted the driver to stop, but witnesses said he kept going.

One camper threw a rock at the truck and broke a window, the sheriff's office confirmed. That's when the driver allegedly backed the truck toward the campers and hit two men -- a 19-year-old from Aberdeen and a 20-year-old from Taholah.

One of the two men died at the hospital, although the sheriff's office could not confirm which one. The other was last listed in critical condition.

The vehicle is described as a white mid-1990s Chevy extended cab truck that is lifted with large tires.

The driver is described as a white man, 30-to-35 years old, with dark hair and a short beard. Witnesses say a woman who was in the passenger seat was screaming for the driver to stop. She is described as white, 30 years old, with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Darrin Wallace or Deputy Eric Cowsert at (360) 533-8765.

