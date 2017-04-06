Olympia man charged with attempted child trafficking

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A former Kennewick school superintendent has been charged in federal court with arranging to have sex with two girls at a Richland hotel.



The Tri-City Herald says 75-year-old Paul Rosier, of Olympia, faces one count of attempted child sex trafficking in U.S. District Court.



He was granted release on several conditions during a hearing Wednesday in Yakima.



The criminal complaint says Rosier exchanged text messages with a 16-year-old girl, who actually a police detective. He was told the teen had a 13-year-old friend who could meet him in the Tri-Cities.



Rosier allegedly planned to pay the 13-year-old for sex and the older teen for setting it up. Police arrested him Saturday in the hotel lobby.



Defense attorney Scott Johnson told the newspaper "it looks like this is a more complicated case than it might appear at first blush."



Rosier also worked as executive director of the Washington Association of School Administrators until 2014.

