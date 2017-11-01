New lead in fatal purse snatching

Arshawn Ezekiel Mason.

A 20-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection to a December 2016 murder in South Seattle.

Arshawn Ezekiel Mason is considered armed and dangerous, according to Seattle Police.

My-Linh “Lily” Nguyen, 45, was fatally shot during a purse snatching on December 15, 2016. Nguyen’s 15-year-old son heard the shots from inside their home and ran outside to find Nguyen lying in the street.

If anyone has information about Mason’s whereabouts, they should call 911.

© 2017 KING-TV