Mason County seeks help identifying photos of feet in home intrusion case

Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding possible victims in a home intruder case. Photo: Mason County Sheriff's Office.

Do you recognize these feet?

The sheriff’s office released three photos of feet and bedding Friday that deputies collected as evidence in a home intrusion investigation.

Photo: Mason County Sheriff's Office.

A 22-year-old Mason County man was arrested at the end of April after entering a Shelton home unannounced early in the morning. The man fled when the resident woke up and alerted her boyfriend, who was sleeping next to her.

During a search warrant of the man’s home, detectives found firearms and undergarments, among other items detectives believe the man took from victims’ homes while they were sleeping.

Mason County detectives uncovered six similar incidents over the last several months in Shelton and Mason County. In almost all of the cases, the suspect knew the victims through work or social media.

If you believe you know the subject of one of these photos, please contact Detective Liles of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 360-427-9670 ext. 327.

