Mason County double homicide suspect in SWAT standoff

SHELTON, Wash. – A double homicide suspect is in a standoff with a SWAT team in another state, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Tara M. Abernathy, 32, and Kenneth E. Koonrad, 34, were found shot in their home on East Aloha Street Tuesday morning. Deputies were dispatched to the home to do a welfare check when Abernathy didn’t show up for work.

The suspect, according to Mason County Sheriff’s Office, is Abernathy’s ex-husband.

Both Abernathy and Koonrad, who deputies believe are married, appear to have died from gunshot wounds.

