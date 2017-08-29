Man with scissors attacks King County Sheriff, Chief of Staff

King County Sheriff John Urquhart and his Chief of Staff Chris Barringer were attacked by a man with scissors Tuesday morning.

A homeless man came at them while the two were in a crosswalk outside the King County courthouse, according to Urquhart. He had scissors raised over his head yelling “mother-f******” and got within three feet of the two men.

Barringer pulled his service weapon, and the man backed off. Urquhart called 911 and Seattle Police apprehended the man south of Pioneer Square.

The sheriff said the man was likely booked for felony second degree assault.

Courthouse staff and police have reported a number of incidents where employees and jurors have been attacked outside the downtown courthouse.

“This is indicative of what we have in the Pioneer Square/Courthouse area with those in a mental crisis of some sort,” Urquhart said.

