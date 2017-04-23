Man whose son was beaten at Gas Works Park asks for public's help

Gas Works Park in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

A Seattle man asking the public for help in finding the person who severely beat his son at Gas Works Park.

Jay says his son has been battling health issues and doesn't sleep well, so he rode his bike to Gas Works Park a couple of blocks away around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

His son told him a gray SUV with several people inside pulled up to him. One of the men got out and beat him up.

Jay says he's still in shock over what happened. (He's concerned about his safety, so KING 5 is not sharing his last name.)

While police begin their investigation, Jay is making appointments for his son's facial reconstructive surgery.

"He has multiple broken bones around the eye socket," said Jay. "Titanium mesh and clamps and all this stuff to go in and repair all the broken bones, 'cause otherwise the eye socket is so low, the eye will start to go," he said.

Jay has posted flyers around the park hoping for tips on the vehicle. The incident happened near the firepits at the park. The suspect is described as a large man of mixed race (white and black) in his mid-20s.

If you or anyone you know witnessed the attack, please contact Seattle police.

KING 5's Liza Javier and Greg Copeland contributed to this report.



© 2017 KING-TV