Man throwing semen on women in Portland grocery stores, police say

The suspect is accused of throwing semen on women in Portland grocery stores. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are looking for a man accused of throwing semen on women in Portland-area grocery stores.

The suspect, described as a short Hispanic man between 20 and 40 years old, follows women into grocery stores, throws semen on them and walks away, according to police. The man drives a white, four-door sedan.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and his car from an incident on April 5, when they said he threw semen on a woman at Safeway on Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

Police believe there are more victims who may not be aware they were hit by semen. Detectives are investigating two incidents at Southwest Portland stores, and are working with Beaverton and Milwaukie police on two other cases.

Anyone who sees the suspect in the act of the crime is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or any additional victims is asked to contact Detective Chris Traynor at 503-823-0889 or christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov.

© 2017 KGW-TV