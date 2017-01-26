Man stabbed in neck with pen, police searching for suspect

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man sleeping in a doorway in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood was stabbed in the neck.

Police responded to a call just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a location in the 500 block of Melrose Avenue East. Officers found an adult male who had been stabbed in the neck with a pen inside an enclosed entry of a building.

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. His condition was unknown.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and has not been located. At this point, police do not know what led up to the confrontation between the man and the suspect.

