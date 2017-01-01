Man shot, killed at New Year's Eve party

KING

REDMOND, Wash. -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a New Year's Eve party in Redmond.

The incident happened at the club house at The Trails of Redmond apartment complex on NE 39th Court.

Authorities say the fire alarm went of twice. When fire crews showed up the second time around 2 a.m., they found a man's body outside the club house.

Officials say around 100 people were at the party. Several people told police they heard a loud bang, but assumed it was fireworks.

Officers did not locate the suspect or suspects, but they do not believe there is imminent threat to residents in the area. Police are conducting interviews and will release more information.

