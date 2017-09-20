Police search for suspect who shot, killed man in West Seattle

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

Detectives are investigating a shooting in West Seattle that has left a man dead. Police officers have arrested a 21-year old woman in Burien, and booked her in King County Jail in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are searching for a second suspect and do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Seattle police and fire responded to the scene on the 8100 block of 31st Ave. SW just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. A UPS driver called 911 after noticing the victim lying in the street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspects fled the scene on foot and then left the area in a car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seattle Police on the tip line at (206) 233-5000.

© 2017 KING-TV