TACOMA, Wash. – A man in his 30s was shot and killed in Tacoma’s West End neighborhood Thursday night.

Tacoma Police responded to shots fired about 8:35 p.m. near the 2600 block of North Pearl Street.

The victim was shot by someone he knew, a man in his 20s, according to Tacoma Police.

It is not known if the suspect is in custody.

