A 50-year-old Seattle man will spend 12 years in prison for attempting to have sex with a 5-year-old.



Todd D. Rickdal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Seattle. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart also penalized him with 20 years of supervised release.



Rickdal was arrested in November 2016 after a Seattle Police sting operation in which Rickdal used Craigslist to arrange sex with who he thought was a 5-year-old girl, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.



“A federal conviction – with its significant penalties and intensive supervision after release – is the right result in a case like this,” said U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. “I commend law enforcement for working proactively to identify those who try to use the internet to commit their crimes. There is no question that their work prevented the exploitation of real children and the impact such horrific crimes have over a lifetime.”



Police records say Rickdal responded to the ad of an undercover officer in the 'Casual Encounters' section of Craigslist. He made statements about his intent to meet the undercover officer to have sex with a fictitious 5-year-old daughter.



SPD arrested Rickdal when he arrived to a hotel with "products in his possession that he had described to the undercover as aids to assist in the planned sexual abuse."



At the time of the 2016 offense, he was on community corrections supervision for a 2012 conviction of attempted second degree child molestation and possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He served nearly three years for that conviction.



Rickdal is a registered sex offender.

