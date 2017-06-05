Washington man says he was targeted in racist road rage attack

Armando said he was the victim of a hateful road-rage attack. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Southwest Washington said he was assaulted and threatened by a man who ran him off the road and targeted him because of his race.

“I’m scared,” said Armando, who asked that we not use his last name. “You don’t feel secure anywhere.”

Armando was driving northbound on Interstate 5, just south of the Interstate Bridge, late Friday night when someone in a truck started tailgating him. Armando said it went on for several minutes before the driver side-swiped him. Armando pulled over. The other driver did, too.

“He said, ‘go back to your country,’” Armando said.

The man did not stop there. Armando said he went back to his truck and retrieved a gun.

“He pulled the gun and said, ‘get out of my country you f-----g Mexican, or I kill you,’” said Armando. “He put the gun right in my forehead.”

Armando says the man pistol-whipped him and took off. Armando’s first call was to the police. He then called his friend, Ron.

“He isn’t out just for Hispanic people,” said Ron. “He’s out there as a ticking time bomb. Next time one or many may be killed.”

The fear of the unknown is why Armando is sharing his story.

“The racism needs to stop,” he said. “The prejudice needs to stop.”

Armando says the suspect was driving a Dodge Ram truck. There should be damage to the driver’s side. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

