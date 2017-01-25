Man ran over, killed after confronting car prowler

A man is dead after confronting a car prowler at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish. (Photo: KING)

SAMMAMISH, Wash. – A man is dead after confronting a car prowler Wednesday at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

After the man and his girlfriend challenged the car prowler, the suspect got into their own car and started driving towards the man. The man fired shots at the oncoming car in self-defense, but the car ran him over and killed him.

Police are still looking for the suspect. It’s not clear if there was one or more suspects.

