Man pleads guilty to Renton dismemberment slaying

A man has admitted to killing a woman in her suburban home last year and then dumping her remains in a Seattle recycling bin.



The Seattle Times reports that John Robert Charlton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in King County Superior Court. He was charged with killing Ingrid Lyne, a 40-year-old registered nurse.



Authorities say Charlton dismembered the woman he had just started dating before driving her remains to Seattle. Police say her body parts were found in garbage bags by a homeowner.

Lyne was reported missing on April 9, 2016. Charlton had told police the two went to a baseball game then back to Lyne's home and that he spent the night on a street in Seattle. He said he was too intoxicated to remember how he got back to Seattle.

