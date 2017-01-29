Man killed in early morning shooting in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Seattle.
According to police, a man was standing in front of a building near 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street at 3:30 a.m. when the suspect approached him. The suspect shot the man multiple times and left.
Seattle Fire Department medics rushed the man to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Homicide/Assault tip line at (206) 233-5000.
This remains an active and on-going investigation.
