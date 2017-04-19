Man in ski mask tries to lure Issaquah teen

A man in a ski mask attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into a car Wednesday afternoon, according to Issaquah Police.
The teen was checking the mail the 22000 block of Southeast 56th Street at about 4:40 p.m. when a car pulled up next to her. The driver, who was wearing a black ski mask with eye slits, told her to get in the car.
The girl fled and ran home.
The car is an older, small, dark-colored four-door vehicle of an unknown make and model, according to police.
If anyone has information or security footage of the incident, they should contact police at 425-837-3200.
