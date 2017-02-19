Kitsap County sheriff's deputies continue their homicide investigation in the 9300 block of Misery Point Road in Seabeck, Wash. (PHOTO: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

SEABECK, Wash. -- Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies have launched a homicide investigation in the seaside town of Seabeck after a man was found dead Saturday night.

Someone called 911 call around 11:30 p.m. about a person on the road in 9300 block of Misery Point Road NW, a rural residential area. Responding sheriff's deputies and a Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crew found a 30-year-old man in the middle of the street. They attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies determined the man died from "homicidal violence."

Detectives have identified the victim as Hector "Ricky" Apodaca of Bremerton. At this time, officials do not believe this homicide investigation is related to the quadruple homicide in January.

Officials urge anyone with information about what they may have seen or heard Saturday night in Seabeck to contact the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office by calling 911.

Copyright 2017 KING