Man fatally shot at Auburn home

A man was fatally shot at a home in Auburn on Friday. (Photo: KING)

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Auburn.

The incident happened in the 37600 block of 44th Avenue South.

The man was at his ex-girlfriend’s house, and he went upstairs with his ex-girlfriend’s male roommate. Witnesses told deputies that they heard an argument upstairs and shots were fired.

The King County Sheriff's Office does not know exactly what led to the argument.

The roommate, who is also 27, fled the scene.

Deputies are searching for the suspect.

© 2017 KING-TV