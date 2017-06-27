Man charged for fatal stabbing at Queen Anne Dick's

A 38-year-old man was charged Tuesday for fatally stabbing an innocent bystander at Dick’s in Lower Queen Anne.

Leon Caril II was charged with murder in the second degree after stabbing Andrew Pimentel, 26, Friday.

On the night of the stabbing, Caril had seemed annoyed by a large crowd outside Dick’s and was throwing items across the street towards the Dick’s outdoor seating area and parking lot. A two-liter soda bottle rolled to the feet of Pimentel's friend, according to court documents.

“That’s a good way to get your ass kicked,” Pimentel's friend shouted to Caril, according to documents.

Caril came across the street with a knife in his hand and saying, “I’ll show you ass kicked.”

The suspect stabbed Pimentel in the torso three times.

After threatening several bystanders, Caril left the parking lot, collected his luggage, and walked away.

Officers found Caril in a nearby alleyway with the knife he used to stab Pimentel inside his luggage.

Pimentel was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

