Man arrested for firing shots claims he was filming a movie

A man arrested by Seattle Police early Friday morning fired shots, then told police he was filming an action movie.



No one was injured.



The 33-year-old fired a gun on a street in Belltown around 1:15 a.m. Friday. He also had about $1,000 in counterfeit cash, Seattle Police said in a news release.



Surveillance footage showed the man pointing a gun at two people in an alley near the 2400 block of First Avenue. They found him near Wall Street and Western Avenue, where he was taken into custody.



After arriving at the jail, the suspect offered an officer $100,000 to "fix his current predicament," police said.



The fake cash he was carrying was a movie prop, the suspect told police. The movie wasn't yet titled, but he told officers it was an "action" movie.



SPD said the officer was intrigued, as a movie buff himself, so he asked the man who was producing or directing the movie.



The man shared a producer's name, but wouldn't share who the director was, "perhaps due to some sort of non-disclosure agreement, like they use on fancy Hollywood movies," SPD said.



The man was booked for assault and bribery.

