Man arrested for espresso stand robberies

Surveillance footage captured the suspect of a recent string of espresso stand robberies. Photo: Everett Police. (Photo: Custom)

ARLINGTON, Wash. – A man was arrested for robbing several espresso stands, including one in Snohomish Tuesday.

Police investigated two espresso stand robberies over the weekend and released surveillance footage of the man believed responsible. After seeing the footage, two people helped police identify the man and a vehicle that matched the descriptions of the robberies.

Police had responded to an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon at an espresso stand in the 500 block of North Olympic Avenue. Shortly after that, they responded to another robbery at a stand in the 17300 block of Smokey Point Boulevard. Both times, victims said the suspect said he had a weapon and demanded cash.

The suspect admitted to robbing the espresso stands and a bank to detectives.

