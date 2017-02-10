LIVE: Greensboro Police Officer Shot

Copyright 2017 WFMY
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Emergency at West Point Treatment Plant dumping sewage into Puget Sound
-
Chance meeting brings hope for homeless
-
Wet weather causes landslides and flooding
-
Forgotten life insurance policies
-
AZ woman may be 1st deported under Trump orders
-
eBay scam costs teen college savings
-
White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass remain closed
-
Rain causes multiple landslides, closing roads
-
Flying with NASA to cut airport delays
-
One dead after car goes into pond along I-5 in Federal Way
More Stories
-
Jury: Seattle officers considered Che Taylor a…Feb 10, 2017, 11:32 a.m.
-
Snoqualmie, Stevens, White passes reopenFeb. 8, 2017, 9:07 p.m.
-
172 flu deaths reported in deadliest flu season since 2010Feb 10, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs