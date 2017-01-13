Light rail passengers asked to help solve homicide

Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE -- Seattle police trying to solve the murder of a Link light rail passenger last month handed out a sketch of a suspect to passengers at the Othello station Friday.

"Lilly" My-Linh Nguyen was murdered while walking home from the station on December 15. A man tried stealing her purse just outside her home.

South precinct officers showed passengers the sketch, a photo of Nguyen, and a car that could be involved in the crime.

"We think this gentleman was involved, so if you see him let us know," Officer Tony Reynolds told one passenger.

"I was in my room, and I heard my mom screaming," Nguyen's son said, in an interview last month with KING 5.

The 15-year-old remembers running outside and seeing a man pulling on his mother's arm.

"He kept on dragging her, and he shot some warning shots in the sidewalk... He shot her in the arm a couple of times and took the bag and ran away," he said.

"I keep on thinking that there was something different that I could have done."

Detectives say they're not only concerned about the growing number of street robberies in the south end. They also point out that this was a crime that targeted an innocent mother who had never met her attacker before.

Friends started a collection for the family along with a GoFundMe site that has raised more than $22,000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and charge of a suspect.

If you recognize the suspect, contact Detectives Kasner at (206) 684-5536 or Detective Mooney at (206) 684-5557.

