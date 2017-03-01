Lifeguard arrested for voyeurism at Ballard pool

SEATTLE - A part-time lifeguard has been arrested by police for voyeurism after staff members found a cell phone camera he set up in the staff locker room.
Seattle Police were called to the pool Monday evening after two female employees found a cell phone recording them set up under a pile of swimsuits in the employee locker room. Employees reviewed the video on the phone and noticed footage of the 19-year-old suspect setting up the camera. Police were then called and arrested the man a short time later.
Officials say he worked at the pool for the past two years as a part-time employee. He was not employed by any other Seattle city pool facility.
Detectives with the sexual assault unit with Seattle PD are investigating the case.
