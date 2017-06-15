Lawsuit: Adventist Church ignored teacher abuse claims

School principal and teacher Douglas Allison, 55, appeared in court at the Clallam County Courthouse Friday. (Photo: KING)

A lawsuit filed in King County Thursday says the Seventh Day Adventists ignored years of warnings about a pedophile teacher who taught at the church’s small, private schools in California and Washington.

Douglas “John” Allison was the principal. He was one of only two teachers at Mountain View Christian School in Sequim.

Allison was arrested last year for sexually assaulting two 10-year-olds under his desk in the classroom while the other children were distracted watching movies, according to police reports and the lawsuit.

Allison is now serving a 26-year prison sentence.

The lawsuit, filed by The Davis Law Group of Seattle, includes records showing the Seventh Day Adventists received a complaint about Allison as early as December of 2014.

A document from the Del Norte Department of Health and Human Services in Crescent City California reads, “The Reporting Party (RP) stated ____’s teacher Doug Allison at Seventh Day Adventist School put his hand down the front of her pants on many occasions.” It’s unclear what, if any, investigations followed the California complaints.

The suit says church leaders in California and Washington also received multiple reports from parents concerns about Allison’s hugging and touching students.

Spokesperson Heidi Baumgartner for the Western Washington Corporation of the Seventh Day Adventists said, “We have not seen a lawsuit filing yet, and cannot make a comment at this time.”

The Davis Law Group says the victim’s family has declined to speak publicly about the case and is asking for privacy.

