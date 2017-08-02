Lakewood police warn of naked burglar breaking into homes

Lakewood police believe the naked burglar suspect is 53-year-old Curtis Sell, a registered sex offender. (Photo: Lake Police Department) (Photo: Bryan Johnson)

Lakewood Police Department is warning the public about a burglary suspect who is breaking into homes naked. Residents are advised to keep their doors and windows locked.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a naked man entering a home's window in the 4400 block of 111th St. SW. Witnesses said the naked man ran off when they yelled at him.

Another incident was reported just before noon at another residence in the area. The victim came home to find a naked man in her bedroom, trying on her undergarments. Police say he calmly left naked, wearing only black and white tennis shoes.

In another incident, a female victim woke up and discovered the suspect standing by her bed, naked and wearing a condom and one of her belts. When confronted, the suspect fled on foot.

The same suspect was spotted in another burglary in the 4500 block of 111th Street Southwest around 2:45 p.m. The victim came home to find someone had entered a sliding glass window and ransacked the home. The suspect matched the same description of the suspect in the other burglaries, except this time he wore a blue tank top, shorts and carrying what looked like laptop bag.

Police also found a "camp" in the 11000 block of Lakeview that is believed to belong to the suspect. Police found a bicycle, some women's underwear, and a cell phone that contained pictures of the suspect wearing women's underwear.

Police have identified the possible suspect as Curtis L. Sell, a 53-year-old registered sex offender. He is currently transient and has an outstanding felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police advise anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. Residents are advised to their best to secure their homes during the heat wave hitting Western Washington.

