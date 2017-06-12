Lakewood Police warn against fake letters that claim to be from chief

Lakewood Police warned people about a fake letter from someone claiming to be Police Chief Mike Zaro.

The letter identifies a specific house in the city as a drug house and encourages residents to take a stand against criminal activity.

"In a new approach, the city of Lakewood would like to encourage all hardworking citizens to get involved in ridding our city of this scum," the letter said. "Please contact everyone you know in your area and feel free to take cell phone video if you spot the individual engaged in said activity. Once you have video, please forward to city officials and we will take it from there in order to prosecute said individual."

The city says there is no validity to the request.

Instead, Zaro said the letter is fraudulent and stressed that the city and the Lakewood Police Department would never send a letter like that.

Residents who have received the letter are asked to disregard it.

Police were made aware that someone was impersonating the police chief when several of the letters marked “return to sender” showed up in the police department's mailbox.

If caught, the person who wrote the letter could face charges.

The city says any mass messages sent out to residents would be sent on official letterhead and accompanied by social media posts on the city and police department's Facebook and Twitter pages.

If residents have questions about the validity of communication from the city, they can call City Hall at (253) 589-2489.

