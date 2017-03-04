Kent police investigate possible hate crime after Sikh man shot

Kent Police (Photo: KING)

KENT – Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a man was shot in the arm Friday evening in Kent.

According to police, a 39-year-old Sikh man was working on his car in his driveway at about 8 p.m. when another man walked up to him. Before being shot, the victim says the suspect told him to go back to his own country.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white man. He was wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face.

Kent police have reached out to the FBI and other local agencies for assistance in their investigation.

