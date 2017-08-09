Kent police shoot, kill suspect at strip mall

A man was shot and killed by Kent police officers Wednesday morning after police were called to a strip mall.

Kent Police say officers responded to the 23600 block of 104th Avenue SE around midnight after receiving reports that someone was violating a no-contact order related to a domestic violence case. Police say the suspect violated the order three times in the past couple of days.

When officers tried to make contact, the 20-year-old suspect jumped into a stolen car, police said. He allegedly dragged an officer with the car.

Two officers fired at the suspect. Police say the man died at the scene despite efforts to save his life.

Both officers will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard when an officer fires their weapon on duty.

Kent Police do not have body or vehicle cameras.

