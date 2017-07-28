A teenaged iPhone robber didn't get far Thursday after Seattle Police used the Find My iPhone app to track him down and make an arrest.



Officers responded to reports of an armed robber just after 2 p.m. Thursday at a bus stop near Delridge Way and Kenyon St in West Seattle. A teenaged victim said a teenaged suspect with a handgun approached him, stole his iPhone, and ran away.



Police originally called in a K9 unit to help them track the suspect, but instead used the electronic trail created by Find My iPhone to follow the suspect to Burien and then Federal Way.



Seattle Police Officer Ernie DeBella tracked the phone to an occupied silver minivan and called for backup. King County Sheriff's Office and Federal Way police helped stop the minivan and all four passengers ran from the vehicle.



Police were able to detain them and had the robbery victim call his iPhone, which rang from inside the minivan. Officers could see the handgun inside the van.



Only one of the vehicle occupants, who police determined was the robbery suspect, was arrested.



When police were questioning the suspect, a recent crime victim told officers that he recognized the suspect as someone who had robbed him the day before. Federal Way police are investigating that robbery.



Officers impounded the minivan while they waited for a search warrant and booked the suspect into a Seattle youth detention center.

