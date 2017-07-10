Hoquiam woman arrested for stabbing neighbor to death

(Photo: Sillman, Jason)

A 31-year-old Hoquiam woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death her neighbor.

Police said they responded to the home of the victim, a 95-year-old man, when his daughter and a family friend went to check on him after he didn’t answer his phone.

Investigators said the suspect may have recently stole checks from the victim and attempted to cash them.

The woman will be booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail and could face homicide charges.

The victim was taken to the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed and positive ID will be released.

