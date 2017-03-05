Homeowner shoots suspect during break-in in Poulsbo

A 23-year-old suspect was shot by a homeowner while he was breaking into her home. (Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

POULSBO, Wash. -- A 28-year-old man from Poulsbo is in critical condition after being shot by a homeowner while breaking into her home early Sunday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 16000 block of Highway 305 in Poulsbo just before 2 a.m.

Deputies found the wounded suspect at the scene and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The suspect was transported to Tacoma General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detectives say the female homeowner said she heard someone breaking into her home. She called 911 and then armed herself with a gun. She says she gave the suspect ample warning, but he continued to break into her house. That's when she fired her weapon.

No one else was in the home at the time of the incident. The homeowner was not injured.

Detectives continue their investigation into the incident. They say at this point there were no indications of any criminal wrongdoing on the homeowner's part.

