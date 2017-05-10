A sketch of a man who allegedly attacked a woman in Snohomish, Wash,, May 3, 2017. (Credit: Snohomish County Sheriff''s Office).

Snohomish County sheriff's deputies have arrested a 36-year-old homeless man for the early morning assault on a Snohomish woman as she walked to work.

The attack happened on May 3 sometime before 3:20 a.m. The woman, 22, flagged down a passing vehicle in the 1900 block of Bickford Avenue near the Snohomish Business Park and used the driver's cell phone to call 911.

The woman told police the unknown man pulled her to the ground and started pulled down her clothes. She fought back and kicked him in the face. She was able to get away, but the attacker allegedly followed her until she lost him.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was described as white, in his 20s or 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with an average build. He had short hair and stubble, was wearing a gray or tan plaid jacket, and brown pants or jeans.

