Gig Harbor daycare worker accused of child rape

GIG HARBOR, Wash. – An assistant teacher at a Gig Harbor childcare center has been arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl.

The 26-year-old man is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Little Steps Christian Learning Center said in a letter to parents that the daycare had “done (their) due diligence” and completed all required employee background checks when the teacher was hired.

The daycare and the suspect have not had any previous incidents, according to Child Protective Services and the Department of Early Learning.

The daycare said it is taking extra safety precautions after the incident, including installing security cameras, adding staff members in the classrooms, and making counseling resources available.

Daycare Director Barb Richards was put on administrative leave, and Courtney Turnley was named interim director, according to a letter sent to parents.

The accused assistant teacher is Richards’ son, according to the Department of Early Learning and two other sources who spoke with KING 5.

Little Steps is part of Stepping Stone Preschool on the Lighthouse Christian School campus and can accommodate 45 children.

