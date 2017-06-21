Father killed in front of family, driver arrested for DUI

Intersate 90 near Issaquah, Wash. (Credit: KING)

A driver suspected of DUI was booked into jail Wednesday morning after a crash that killed another driver along Interstate 90 near Issaquah Tuesday night. The man was outside the car helping his family.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Issaquah.

Washington state troopers say Robert Thompson, 47, of Snoqualmie had pulled over to help a disabled car that was carrying his 11-year-old daughter and her mother.

That's when, troopers say, a Nissan Frontier pickup driven by a Lake Forest Park man, 42, left the road and hit the car and Thompson. The driver then continued on, lost control, and his truck ended up on its side in a ditch.

Thompson died at the scene. The mother, who was injured, and the daughter, who was not hurt, were taken to Overlake Hospital.

The Nissan driver was booked into King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide. KING 5 typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

