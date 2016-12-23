Virtual reality expert arrested in Tukwila underage sex sting

via LinkedIn

SEATTLE – A leader in virtual reality technology was charged Friday for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to charging documents, Dov Katz responded to an ad posted by an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl on a website offering sex in exchange for money. He suggested the two have sex without a condom for $360.

King County jail confirms that Katz was arrested and booked by Tukwila police officers on Wednesday. His arraignment is set for January 5, 2017.

According to Katz’s LinkedIn profile, he is currently the head of computer vision at Oculus VR. In 2014, Facebook acquired the virtual reality technology company.

Katz is an Israeli citizen living in California.

Copyright 2016 KING