Everett Lyft driver arrested for sexual assault

An Everett Lyft driver was arrested Monday for sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman.

The 40-year-old male driver has been released on a $150,000 bond.

The 22-year-old woman is diagnosed with autism, anxiety, low IQ, and has the mental age of a 13-year-old, according to court documents. She uses Lyft to get from her job to a daycare.

The driver first started driving the woman regularly in December 2016.

He began calling the woman on her cell phone to see how she was doing, according to documents. On March 20, the driver called the woman to ask her to dinner at Applebee’s.

After dinner, the driver took the woman to a park in Woodinville where he choked and sexually assaulted her. The woman told police she kicked the driver, and he threatened to hurt her if she told anyone what happened.

Lyft said the driver has been banned from using the service.

"We are devastated by this news," Alexandra LaManna, a Lyft spokesperson, wrote in an email. "We have been in touch with the passenger’s mother and have been supporting the authorities in their investigation."

The driver was arrested for rape in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

