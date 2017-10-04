Eastside hit by string of necklace burglaries

Bellevue police are searching for two robbers that are responsible for a string of necklace thefts.

Two men, who are both thin, African American, and between the ages of 20 to 35, have been described as responsible for the six incidents.

The thefts have primarily targeted women wearing expensive jewelry. They start when the men approach a pedestrian, always a woman. While one of the men distracts the victim, the other quickly snatches her necklace.

Five of the thefts have occurred in Bellevue, and a similar crime occurred in Redmond on September 30.

Anyone with information in these cases is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or make an online tip by going to www.crimestoppers.com. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information given leads to an arrest and charges or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

