DNA leads to arrest of suspect in Marymoor Park attack

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

REDMOND, Wash. - A DNA hit led to the arrest of a suspect in an assault at Marymoor Park.



King County Sheriff's detectives say a man is in custody for a violent assault on a woman that happened last August in the park, located on the north end of Lake Sammamish.

Related: Woman attacked while walking along Marymoor Park Trail



Detectives say the victim was walking her dog on a trail when she was grabbed by the suspect and punched repeatedly.



The suspect tried to strangle the woman but fled when a man walking nearby heard screams for help and went to investigate.



The Sheriff's Office did not release additional information.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.