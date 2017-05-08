District attorney says charging officer with murder was right thing to do

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson

BALCH SPRINGS -- The shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards has made headlines around the world.

He was shot by former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver. Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson charged Oliver with murder on Friday.

"My argument and my position is if you have regular Joe Blow, who we thought we had probable cause to arrest them for murder, we would go and arrest them," she said.

DA Johnson says after reviewing body camera footage and talking to witnesses, she felt Oliver needed to stand trial for murder.



It's the first time anyone can recall in Dallas County that a district attorney has not waited for a grand jury to charge a police officer with murder.

"I did not think it was the right thing to do if we had probable cause for an offense to wait until we prepared our case for the grand jury, which could very well take anywhere from 30 days to three months," she said.

The district attorney says it was reckless for Oliver to shoot into a vehicle that was driving away.

Jordan Edwards died of a gunshot wound to the head after Oliver fired his rifle into the car.

"I took an oath and that oath is to seek justice," Johnson said. "That oath is to do what is right and fair."

Jordan Edwards (Mesquite ISD)

Former Dallas County district attorneys have been criticized for not arresting officers or taking them to trial in officer-involved shooting deaths.

Johnson says she can't change what happened in the past, but says things are different now.

"I can let people know that there is a new day, there is a new DA, and this DA is committed to making certain the right thing is done in every single case," she said.

Oliver bonded out on a $300,000 bond. His attorney has not return our calls for comment.

